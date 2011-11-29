Report: Celtics Willing to Trade Rajon Rondo for Scorer

Given the age of stars Paul Pierce, Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett, the Celtics' top player now and for the future may be 25-year-old Rajon Rondo.

But if we've learned anything about Danny Ainge's tenure in Boston, Rondo may not be in green as long as you think.

The C's aren't looking to unload Rondo, but would be willing to trade him if the right deal emerges, according to ESPN's Chris Broussard. Boston is reportedly looking to add another scorer to help Pierce shoulder the load offensively.

The speedy point guard averaged 10.6 points and a career-high 11.2 assists per game last season, making his second consecutive All-Star appearance and being named to the league's All-Defensive team. While these numbers were impressive, they were a dip from the 2009-10 season, in which RR averaged a career-high 13.7 points per game and led the Celtics on an unexpected playoff run that was six minutes away from an NBA title.

Ainge has shown a willingness to shake up the roster, as evidenced by dealing Kendrick Perkins at the trade deadline in February. Perkins, who was a starter on Boston's 2008 championship team, helped lead the Thunder to the Western Conference Finals.