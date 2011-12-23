NESN.com Photochop: Why Is Chris Paul So Happy?

Chris Paul is finally a member of the Los Angeles Clippers, after a blockbuster trade that sent Al-Farouq Aminu, Eric Gordon and Chris Kaman to the New Orleans Hornets.

Understandably, Paul seems to be pretty thrilled about the prospect of playing alongside budding superstar Blake Griffin in Los Angeles and making a run at the Lakers for the title of best team in town. He really can’t stop smiling about it, as seen in a photo taken recently after he signed with the team.



After the success of our first photochop featuring Tom Brady, we want to see your creativity at work again. Send your best altered images to photos@nesn.com and be sure to include “Chris Paul photochop” in the subject line. The best ones will be spotlighted in a photo gallery on NESN.com.

Here’s an example dreamed up by NESN.com editor John Beattie, with Paul having a little fun at the expense of his trade counterparts.

Photo via Twitter/@treykerby