TD Bank Mini 1-on-1 Boys 8 and Under Bracket

The New England tradition dates back to 1973 when WSBK-TV ran the first Mini 1-on-1 competition.

In 2007, TD Bank, America’s Most Convenient Bank, was responsible for bringing back this staple of New England youth hockey after a seven-year hiatus. TD Bank is now in its fourth consecutive season sponsoring the tournament, which consists of two girls’ and two boys’ divisions.

NESN will air each Mini 1-on-1 matchup during the first intermission of upcoming Bruins games (dates listed below) and allow fans to follow along online right here at NESN.com.

Below is the bracket for the Boys 8 and Under group.