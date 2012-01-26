Super Bowl XLVI Prop Bets Include Kelly Clarkson’s Belly, Madonna’s Wardrobe, Barack Obama’s Pick

On your mark, get set, gamble.

Gambling website Bovada.lv has released this year's prop bets for Super Bowl XLVI. While some of the bets may be understandable — such as betting on which player will score a touchdown first — some of them are a little out of the ordinary.

Check out a few of the prop bets below.

Fans have a chance to fire down on what color fluids get dumped on the head coach of the winning it all. Orange has 9-4 odds while just plain water has a 3-1 chance to be thrown on Bill Belichick's or Tom Coughlin's back.

Tom Brady has the best odds to win game MVP at 13-10 and there's a 4-1 chance that Wes Welker will score the Patriots' first touchdown.

Odds are 5-2 that Kelly Clarkson will forget or leave out a word of the National Anthem while odds that Madonna will be wearing an NFL jersey at any point during the halftime show are also 5-2. The over/under of Clarkson's anthem is at 1:34 and there are even 3-1 odds on her showing her belly during it.

There's a 2-1 shot that the MVP will thank his teammates first. Thanking God stands at 7-2, but we all know that if Tim Tebow was playing in the game, they would be much higher.

The over/under of online viewers is set at 1.5 million — both at 6-5 odds.

Both teams have 5-6 odds that president Barack Obama picks one or the other to win.

Here's a fun one for New Englanders: The odds that both the Patriots win the Super Bowl and the Bruins will win the 2012 Stanley Cup are 9-1. On the other hand, a Giants win and a Rangers Stanley Cup victory will pay out at 20-1 odds.