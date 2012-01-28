Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson Injured in Fall Off Stage at Charity Event

Brooks Robinson was an extremely durable player during his 23 big league seasons. The Hall of Fame third baseman was unable to make it to the annual Joe DiMaggio Legends Game as planned, though, because of injuries he sustained during a fall on Friday night.

Robinson fell backwards off a stage at a pregame dinner at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla., according to Joe Capozzi of The Palm Beach Post.

Witnesses say the 74-year-old leaned back in his chair, thinking there was a wall behind a curtain that had been set up behind the stage. There was no wall or support, however, and Robinson tumbled more than six feet.

"After all the interviews were done, he leaned back thinking there was a wall behind the curtain, but there was no wall," said Johnny Elias, a retired bullpen catcher for the Montreal Expos.

Robinson suffered two fractures in his rear shoulder area, including a broken clavicle, as a result of the fall. An Orioles spokesman reportedly said that Robinson appeared to be conherent as paramedics tended to him.

"I understand he is doing fine but I really don't know any more details other than that happened and he won't be with us today," Kevin Janser, the executive vice president for the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Foundation, said before the start of Saturday's charity game.