Milan Lucic Undeserving of Suspension, According to Bruins Fans Arguing in Forward’s Defense





Emotions continue to run hot at the TD Garden while the Bruins and Canucks battle for bragging rights and two points in this regular-season affair.

Brad Marchand was ejected from the game, joining Milan Lucic in the B's locker room after an incident in the first period when Lucic may or may not have left the bench to join in a fight.

NESN Nation's Dan Duquette turned to our Twitter followers to try and sort out some of the chaos, namely whether Lucic will be getting a call from the league office informing him of any additional discipline.

Should Milan Lucic be suspended 10 games?

