Report: Chad Ochocinco Flies to Florida for Father’s Funeral, Plans to Return in Time for AFC Championship

Patriots wide receiver Chad Ochocinco flew to Florida Friday night to attend his father's funeral, according to the Boston Herald.

Ochocinco planned to attend the funeral on Saturday, and hopes to return in time for New England's AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

With snowy weather covering the Boston area, though, Ochocinco's official status remains unknown.

The Patriots wideout announced the passing of his father on his Twitter account last Monday, and asked for support from his followers.

"Please send your prayers n condolences to my older and youngest brothers @boymiamiMr305 and @rolinthrudahood Our father passed this morning," he tweeted.

Ochocinco had 15 receptions for 276 yards and one touchdown during his first season with the Patriots. He only played one snap during the Patriots' divisional round victory over the Denver Broncos.