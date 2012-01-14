Von Miller Confident About Broncos’ Chances of Upsetting Patriots

Although Tim Tebow is the most indentifiable Broncos player, and hands-down the most popular, linebacker Von Miller could very well be the team's best player. He's also a very confident guy.

Miller appeared on 850 KOA in Denver this week, and he expressed confidence in the Broncos' ability to take down the Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Saturday night.

Miller said the Broncos have to tackle well, can't give New England any gifts and have to limit the amount of mistakes they make — three keys that have been emphasized by many for much of this past week.

Miller recorded 11.5 sacks in his rookie season for Denver, earning a trip to Honolulu for the Pro Bowl. Given his talent level, it's likely that he could earn a few more of those trips before all is said and done.

Check out his entire radio interview below, courtesy of broncosradionetwork.com.

