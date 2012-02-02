Artie Lange Rips Boston, Patriots in Remake of Jay-Z’s ‘Empire State of Mind’

Artie Lange can rap.

The loudmouth New Yorker made a remix of Jay-Z‘s “Empire State of Mind” recently, mocking the city, its athletes and the many disappointing moments the region’s sports teams have lived through. The Giants fan performed the song on the Jan. 27 episode of The Nick and Artie Show.

While mentioning Bill Buckner, Bucky Dent and other famous New York-Boston rival icons, here’s one line Lange spits out that will irk New Englanders and women everywhere: “If you wanna get treated like a lady, you better marry Eli [Manning] and not Tom Brady.”

Check out the rap below (warning: contains some adult language):

