Boston

Artie Lange Rips Boston, Patriots in Remake of Jay-Z’s ‘Empire State of Mind’

by on Thu, Feb 2, 2012 at 10:08AM

Artie Lange can rap.

The loudmouth New Yorker made a remix of Jay-Z‘s “Empire State of Mind” recently, mocking the city, its athletes and the many disappointing moments the region’s sports teams have lived through. The Giants fan performed the song on the Jan. 27 episode of The Nick and Artie Show.

While mentioning Bill Buckner, Bucky Dent and other famous New York-Boston rival icons, here’s one line Lange spits out that will irk New Englanders and women everywhere: “If you wanna get treated like a lady, you better marry Eli [Manning] and not Tom Brady.”

Check out the rap below (warning: contains some adult language):

Photo of the day

Nice form, Artie.

Artie Lange Rips Boston, Patriots in Remake of Jay-Z's 'Empire State of Mind'Photo via Facebook/Artie Lange

Quote of the day

He’s low key and undercover. It’s those low-blow, funny jokes. You could say he has humor like Popeye.”
Patrick Chung, referring to Bill Belichick’s sense of humor 

Tweet of the day

I think you mean: “Holy giraffe!”

Artie Lange Rips Boston, Patriots in Remake of Jay-Z's 'Empire State of Mind'

Video of the day

Not bad, Mr. Morgan.

TMZ logo

© 2019 NESN

Popular Posts

NESN Shows

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties