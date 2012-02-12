Bill Murray, Tony Romo, Don Cheadle Highlight Celebrities at AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am Golf Tournament

The AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament is perhaps one of the most famous charity golf events in the world. It is no surprise that movie stars, musicians, and professional athletes flock to one of the most beautiful golf courses in the world to play with the likes of Tiger Woods.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo was paired with Woods over the weekend in the tournament. San Francisco 49ers head coach, Jim Harbaugh also participated and used his quarterback, Alex Smith, as his caddy.