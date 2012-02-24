Chris Carpenter Makes Debut in Fort Myers, Says It’s ‘Kind of Cool’ to Be Traded for Theo Epstein

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Chris Carpenter has heard every single variation of the jokes.

Yes, the 26-year-old shares the same name and position as St. Louis pitcher and 2005 National League Cy Young winner Chris Carpenter. No, he isn't quite on the elite pedestal as his 36-year-old counterpart. At least not yet.

"I just say to everybody that I hope one day I'm half as good as that guy," Carpenter said. "Because he can really pitch."

The former Cubs prospect made his official debut in Fort Myers on Friday after coming in as compensation for Theo Epstein, the former Red Sox general manager who bolted for Chicago to become the Cubs' president of baseball operations.

Carpenter — who flew in on Thursday — said all the prospects in the Cubs organization rarely discussed the compensation package. But they each acknowledged the possibility of being on the chopping block for Epstein.

Since Carpenter was traded for a general manager that was the architect of two World Series titles, it was naturally a nice boost to his ego.

"It's something you don't really think about but it's kind of cool," Carpenter said of regarded as equal compensation for Epstein.

The new Red Sox reliever had barely settled into his locker when hordes of reporters cornered him. Although he hadn't convened with Bobby Valentine or pitching coach Bob McClure as of Thursday morning, Carpenter is excited for the chance.

"Power arm reliever," Carpenter said of what he would bring. "I'm just going to try to come out here and do my best. I'm really excited. I know they have high expectations. I'm not coming in here trying to change anything. I just want to hop on board and hopefully win a lot of games."

With a fastball that has touched 100 mph, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound reliever will have a weapon in his arsenal to lean on.

