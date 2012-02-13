Boston Red Sox

Heidi Watney, Jen Royle Among Celebrities Auctioned Off At Project Cupid Charity Event (Photos)

by on Mon, Feb 13, 2012 at 3:33PM

At the third annual Project Cupid Charity Date Auction, attendees had the opportunity to spend an evening with various bachelors and bachelorettes.

Among these participates were sports media members Jen Royle, Heidi Watney and Courtney Fallon.

The auction raised over $20,000 for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute — the largest total in the event's history.

Check out the photos from the Project Cupid charity event below.

