David Ortiz’s Settlement With Red Sox Good for Both Parties, As Arbitration Would Only Lead to Bitterness (Podcast)

Very little good would have come out of David Ortiz's contract dispute with the Red Sox going to arbitration.

Baseball arbitration tends to be a messy affair. The team and the player's representatives each submit a salary figure they deem reasonable, and a judge determines which of the two figures the player receives. It can lead to bad blood between a player and his team, as the club often has to debase the player's abilities in an effort to convince the judge to rule for the lower number.

That was why the news last week that Ortiz and the Red Sox had agreed to a one-year, $14.575 million deal before heading to arbitration should be so welcome to Red Sox fans. The iconic designated hitter will play at least one more season in Boston, and the team didn't even have to insult him to get him to stay.

Didier Morais joined Ben Watanabe and offered his thoughts on the Ortiz deal, the battle for the No. 5 slot in the starting rotation, Mike Aviles and Nick Punto's competition at shortstop and much more.

