Tom Brady Apologizes for Dissing Buffalo’s Hotels

INDIANAPOLIS — Patriots quarterback Tom Brady apologized Thursday for dumping on Buffalo's hotels earlier in the week.

Since it's the Super Bowl, any singular quote can get blown into a worldwide storyline, and it happened to Brady on Wednesday, when he jumped to No. 1 on Buffalo's most-wanted list.

"I apologize for saying that," Brady said. "Buffalo was tough on us this year in Buffalo. I should have picked a non-NFL city for that [comment]."

On Wednesday, Brady was glowing about his father when he dropped the line, "And even when I started my pro career, he traveled to Buffalo. I don't know if you guys have ever been to the hotels in Buffalo — they're not the nicest places in the world — but he would still travel to those."

