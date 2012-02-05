Vote: Will Patriots or Giants Win Super Bowl XLVI?

Super Bowl XLVI has been dissected a number of ways since the Patriots and Giants clinched their berths in the big game. And with the game almost ready to get under way, it appears neither team has a huge advantage.

The Patriots enter Sunday's clash having won 10 games in a row, but many still wonder if New England has what it takes to close the deal. The Pats' defense has improved drastically in the postseason, but it remains to be seen whether the unit can contain Eli Manning, who is in the midst of his best season.

In fact, New England's last loss came against the Giants, as New York emerged victorious in the teams' Week 9 matchup. Manning delivered a 1-yard touchdown strike to tight end Jake Ballard with 15 seconds left in that game, leaving many wondering whether the Giants signal caller has New England's number. After all, Manning did orchestrate the Giants' improbable win over the Pats in Super Bowl XLII, as well.

With Tom Brady at the helm and Bill Belichick on the sidelines, though, it's always tough to count out the Patriots. Even when they're seemingly outmatched, the Pats have the ability to come up with some clutch play, due in large part to the efforts of those two leaders. With a win on Sunday, both Brady and Belichick will continue to solidify their Hall of Fame resumes.

Taking down the Giants, and getting revenge for the Super Bowl XLII loss in the process, won't be easy for the Patriots. The Giants took down the NFC's top two seeds in the postseason already, and they've looked like a completely different team of late, winning four in a row. The G-Men feature the game's premier defensive line, and if they're able to rattle Brady, it could be a long day for Patriots fans.

Whatever ends up happening, though, we can honestly say there's no shortage of storylines going into this Super Bowl matchup. And if the game's half as good as most expect, there shouldn't be any shortage coming out of the game, either.

Will Patriots or Giants win Super Bowl XLVI?