Darrelle Revis Makes Fist At Tom Brady Puppet After Interview With SportsCenter (Photos)

Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis has become a nemesis to quarterbacks throughout the NFL because of his ability to pick off passes and neutralize their team’s go-to receiver.

On Wednesday, he took a physical swipe at Tom Brady — well, Brady’s puppet form — after an appearance on SportsCenter. Colin Herd‘s radio show tweeted the photo of Revis making a fist at Brady’s puppet.

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski also stopped by the ESPN studio Wednesday for a SportsCenter interview, and he took the time to pose with Brady’s doppleganger as well.

Check out the photos below.

(Twitter/@TheHerd)



(Twitter/@TheHerd)