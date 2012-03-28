New England Patriots

Darrelle Revis Makes Fist At Tom Brady Puppet After Interview With SportsCenter (Photos)

by on Wed, Mar 28, 2012 at 5:24PM

Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis has become a nemesis to quarterbacks throughout the NFL because of his ability to pick off passes and neutralize their team’s go-to receiver.

On Wednesday, he took a physical swipe at Tom Brady — well, Brady’s puppet form — after an appearance on SportsCenter. Colin Herd‘s radio show tweeted the photo of Revis making a fist at Brady’s puppet.

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski also stopped by the ESPN studio Wednesday for a SportsCenter interview, and he took the time to pose with Brady’s doppleganger as well.

Check out the photos below.

