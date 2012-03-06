James Posey, Leon Powe Among Potential Replacements If Celtics Waive Jermaine O’Neal

Jermaine O'Neal has been sidelined with a wrist injury for the past three weeks and if the problem isn't solved soon, he could find himself back on the free agent market and the Celtics could be seeking out a replacement.

The report surfaced on Monday, that O'Neal could very well be released by the Boston Celtics if he elects to have surgery rather than returning to the team and trying to play out the rest of the season.

The Celtics already have a depth problem in their front court and O'Neal's extended absence would probably open the door for a free agent to fill the void in the middle.

So, while JO still toys around with the idea of playing in pain or having surgery, the Celtics might as well consider their potential replacements.

Boston's best options for replacing O'Neal would likely be from a handful of players who still haven't linked on with a team, and possibly even a couple familiar faces.

Kyrylo Fesenko would likely be the first option, as the 7-footer still has solid upside at just 25 years old and showed potential on the blocks at the end of 2011 with the Utah Jazz.

Dan Gadzuric played just 14 games with New Jersey last season but he's been playing over in China since the lockout started in the fall. He's a big body that could alleviate pressure from Kevin Garnett at the center spot and take up 8-10 minutes per night.

Another possibility would be Fabricio Oberto, the former San Antonio Spurs center isn't an offensive threat by any means, but much like Gadzuric he could help fill out the roster and ease some of the pressure on KG and Brandon Bass to hold down the middle.

Then comes a pair who many Celtics fans would remember from the 2008 chanmpionship team.

Leon Powe has been on the market since the offseason and could be had for a veteran minimum deal. He played just 16 games for Memphis in 2011, averaging 5.5 points and 1.8 rebounds per, but was a solid contributor in Boston for three seasons and could fit right into Rivers' system.

The last option on the table would be the return of defensive-specialist James Posey. Another one who hasn't seen the floor this season, Posey has spent the past three seasons fighting for minutes in New Orleans and Indiana since leaving Boston for a richer contract in 2008. Even at 35, Posey could still be a viable force on the inside, as a swing forward and center in smaller sets. He averaged almost five points and three rebounds per in 49 games last season.