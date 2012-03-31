Nassau Coliseum Becoming ‘TD Garden South’ With Droves of Bruins Fans in Attendance (Video)

Aside from a David Krejci goal and an Islanders score in response, the conversation surrounding the early play of Boston-New York was dominated by the wonder of how many Bruins fans are in New York to watch.

The B’s travel well, sure, but the fans could be heard chanting “Let’s go Bruins” mere seconds in and it seems like more of a home game than a roadie for the B’s. NESN Nation’s Dan Duquette figures that Nassau Coliseum might need a new nickname now.

See some of his ideas in the video above.

Join NESN Nation: In-game home page | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube