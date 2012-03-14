Report: Calvin Johnson Signs Seven-Year, $132 Million Extension With $60 Million Guaranteed

Megatron is getting a megadeal.

Calvin Johnson has a signed a seven-year extension with the Lions, according to the team's official Twitter account. ESPN is reporting that the deal is worth $132 million with $60 million guaranteed.

If true, Johnson is now the league's highest-paid receiver, passing Larry Fitzgerald, who signed a $120 million deal last year.

The 6-foot-5, 236-pounder led the league with 1,681 receiving yards in 2011 and had career-bests of 16 touchdowns and 96 receptions.