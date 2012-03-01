Which Active American-Born Forward Did Devils Draft 11th Overall in the 1991 NHL Draft?

The Devils sure aren’t shy when it comes to drafting American-born skaters.

Since 1985, the Devils have selected 17 Yanks in the first or second round of the NHL entry draft, including such stars like Zach Parise and Scott Gomez.

However, well before these two first started calling New Jersey home, there was on American-born skater who was picked by the Devils in the first round during 1991’s draft. In fact, like Parise and Gomez, he is also still in the league.

Can you name this skater?

