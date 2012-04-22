Avery Bradley Shows Ability to Multitask by Coming Up With Steal While Tying Shoe (Video)

Not even an untied shoe can stop Avery Bradley.

The Celtics guard has shown dramatic progression in just his second year in the league, becoming a key component of Boston's solid second half. On Friday night, though, he took his skills to a whole new level.

Bradley could be seen tying his shoe as the Hawks brought the ball up the floor. It looked to be nothing more than a decoy, though, as he quickly stopped tying his shoe and came up with a big steal that led to a basket for Ryan Hollins.

Bradley then pulled the same thing moments later, as he again came up huge on the defensive end despite the lingering shoe trouble.

Maybe we shouldn't be too shocked, though. With the way Bradley has played recently, he could probably get the job done barefoot.

Check out Bradley's shoe fiasco in the video below.