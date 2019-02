Bruins fans aren’t the happiest campers in the hockey world this morning, and Capitals play-by-play man John Walton‘s game-winning goal call won’t cheer up their spirits whatsoever.

Walton’s call and reaction to Joel Ward‘s overtime winner on Wednesday night may very well haunt B’s fans dreams until next spring, as heard below. Yahoo’s Puck Daddy nails it when he calls the scenario a “monsoon of emotions.”