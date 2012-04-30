Eli Manning to Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ This Weekend, Bringing Back Memories of Other Great Sports Hosts (Videos)

Forget the Late Show With David Letterman and The Tonight Show With Jay Leno — Eli Manning is carrying his Super Bowl success to the biggest comedy stage of all.

Manning will host the May 5 edition of Saturday Night Live, the show announced Saturday. The musical guest will be Rihanna.

Manning is the latest of many sports figures to host the hour-and-a-half comedy show. For some, SNL has been a place to showcase their looser side, like when Peyton Manning attracted new fans by drilling adolescent receivers with his pinpoint passes. For others, hosting has only proven that some athletes are best kept on the field.

We’ve collected some of the best and worst SNL appearances by athletes, including a vintage performance by New England’s own Tom Brady.

