Nicklas Backstrom Facing Automatic Game 4 Suspension After Cross-Checking Rich Peverley’s Face at End of Game 3 (Video)

The Bruins and Capitals were locked into a fierce battle throughout the night during Monday's Game 3, and in the end it looks like Washington may be paying for some of the aggressive tactics.

Capitals forward and Game 2 hero Nicklas Backstrom was hit with a "match penalty" at the end of Game 3, after what was deemed misconduct at the end of the game. The penalty also comes with an automatic one-game suspension, a call that is reviewable by the league.

As time expired on the game, Bruins forward Rich Peverley took a vicious hit near the boards and a scrum broke out between the two teams. Peverley reached out his stick and tripped up Capitals star Alex Ovehckin at which point Backstrom intervened. Backstrom skated over with his stick held high and cross-checked Peverley right in the face after the Bruins 4-3 win had already been decided.

Now with the Capitals down 2-1 in the opening-round series, Backstrom's absence could have an even bigger impact on the outcome of the series as another Boston win would put the Caps in a major hole heading back to Boston for Game 5.