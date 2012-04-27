Patriots Have Options in Second Round, Could Target Janoris Jenkins, Courtney Upshaw Or Trade Down to Add Picks

FOXBORO, Mass. — As a byproduct of making huge improvements and getting aggressive in Thursday's first round, the Patriots are hurting for picks with six rounds remaining in the draft.

They've got two selections remaining — Nos. 48 and 62 in the second round — so their strategy might turn toward trading down to accumulate more assets. The Patriots unloaded their third- and fourth-round picks to move up twice in the first round, so they'll almost certainly look to move in the other direction Friday.

New England will be in position to take another impact player or two if it stands pat in the second round, especially with so much quality remaining on the board. Edge rushers Courtney Upshaw (Alabama), Andre Branch (Clemson) and Vinny Curry (Marshall) are still available along with defensive tackles Jerel Worthy (Michigan State), Devon Still (Penn State) and Kendall Reyes (UConn). Linebacker Lavonte David (Nebraska) and cornerbacks Janoris Jenkins (North Alabama) and Trumaine Johnson (Montana) are among the rest of the big-name defensive players who are still waiting for a new home.

There's a host of talented wide receivers who didn't get picked during the first round, including Rueben Randle (LSU), Stephen Hill (Georgia Tech), Mohamed Sanu (Rutgers) and Alshon Jeffery (South Carolina), and there are a few nice names on the offensive line, too.

If the Patriots want, they can build off of Thursday's momentum and pluck a pair of quality players. However, if they're looking for more depth on the defensive line, in the secondary or at the offensive skill positions, they'll have to find a way to add some more collateral.

Either way, they've already emerged as one of the draft's big winners due to a successful opening night. Now, they've got options as the board resets for Friday's second and third rounds.

