Think the big league Red Sox play long games? Their minor league counterparts actually hold the record for the longest game in history.

The Pawtucket Red Sox took 33 innings to beat the Rochester Red Wings 3-2 in 1981, with the game starting on April 18 and being called off past 4 a.m. the next day. The two teams finished June 23, with Pawtucket taking the win.

