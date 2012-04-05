Ryan Lavarnway Anticipates Next Shot at the Majors, Reflects on His Time With Red Sox Last Season

Ryan Lavarnway got a taste of Fenway Park last season, and it's a feeling that he definitely wants to experience again soon.

The 24-year-old catcher was seen at the Pawtucket Red Sox media day Wednesday afternoon as he prepares to start another season with the Triple-A ball club.

Lavarnway is excited for Pawtucket's opening night game against the Buffalo Bisons on Thursday night at McCoy Field, but as excited as he is to start the season in Rhode Island, a return trip to Boston is where he ultimately wants to end up.

"As much as I wanted to get there to begin with, now that I know how awesome it is I want to work that much harder to get back," said Lavarnway.

Lavarnway played well in his limited time in Boston. The catcher posted a .231 batting average with two home runs and eight RBIs in 17 games in the majors.

During his time in the big leagues, Lavarnway was able to get some valuable experience and some valuable advice from some of the veterans on the team.

"A lot of them just said to 'be you,'" said Larvarnway. "The biggest thing about being a major league baseball player is to not only know yourself as a player, but know yourself as a person and you have to bring that same person and that same player to the ballpark every day."

Lavarnway also spoke about what it was like catching for Josh Beckett and Jon Lester, saying that while the fans see them as big names, the catcher sees them as big arms.

"They are just one of the guys," said Lavarnway. "They're guys' guys, they're great teammates and they step on the mound and they transform into this awesome presence. They go out there and they control the mound, they control the ball and they control the game."

As Lavarnway works to hopefully make a return to the big leagues, he remembers his first time stepping to the plate at Fenway Park. Lavarnway noted that most of his action in the majors took place on the road, so his first plate appearance at Fenway was especially notable.

"My first at-bat at Fenway, I don't think I'll ever forget how nervous I was," said Lavarnway. "The fans feel like they are right on top of you."

If Lavarnway continues to make the strides that many expect him to, he just might be able to get a couple more shots to impress the Fenway faithful.