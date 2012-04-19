Tampa Strip Club Dishing Out Special Offer to Customers With Rays Ticket (Photo)

The Tampa Bay Rays were second-to-last in the entire MLB in home attendance last year, averaging under 19,000 fans per game.

Although it’s too early to tell how attendance numbers will be this year for the Rays since they’ve played just three home games so far (a season-opening series against the Yankees), there’s a good chance numbers will pick up thanks to the local “economy.”

As seen in a tweet by Darren Rovell, adult nightclub Thee DollHouse is offering specials to customers with Rays tickets, as seen in the photo below.

