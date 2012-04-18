Tony Conigliaro a Bright Spot in Fenway Park History Despite Limited Career (Video)

Tony Conigliaro had a lot of promise for the Red Sox and the game of baseball but saw his career irretrievably altered after being struck in the head by a Jack Hamilton pitch in 1967.

Conigliaro — a native of Lynn, Mass. — hit a home run in his first major league at-bat and was in 1967 the youngest American League player to reach 100 home runs (22 years, 197 days old).

The crew from Red Sox GameDay Live presented by UNO looks back on what Conigliaro meant to the game.