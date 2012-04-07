Tyler Seguin Takes Advantage of ‘Friendly Competition’ Against Sabres as Bruins’ Journey Continues (Video)

Tyler Seguin was the leading goal-scorer for the Bruins this season, inching ahead of Brad Marchand 29-28 thanks to a two to one edge in game No. 82 for the B's.

It was a fitting end to the B's regular season according to NESN Nation's Dan Duquette, not only because the Bruins won, but also because of the symbolism in it. Seguin was the best, but still has that 30th goal to shoot for in the future. Similarly, Boston wrapped things up with a W, but will keep their sights set on another Stanley Cup.

Seguin is our "Friendly Competition" player of the game — who's yours? Vote in the poll below and leave your thoughts on the game in the comments.

Who is your "Friendly Competition" player of the game?

