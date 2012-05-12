Anthony Davis May Be Answer for 2012 U.S. Olympic Basketball Team

The new generation of the "Dream Team" has fallen on some tough times. First it was Chauncey Billups tearing his Achilles' tendon, then Dwight Howard's back surgery and finally Derrick Rose's ACL tear. Now they're looking for backups at the most unlikely of places: Anthony Davis.

Davis is slated to be the number one pick at the upcoming NBA Draft to take place the end of June. With Howard out and Lamar Odom and Andrew Bynum unlikely to join team USA, Davis could be the most logical pick for Mike Krzyzewski for the London team.

The Kentucky star has already been picked for the preliminary roster as the newest addition of new talent along with NBA Sixth Man of the Year, James Harden.

Davis is looking to become the first player without any NBA experience to be a major part of Team USA at an Olympics Games. Looking to become a dominant presence in the NBA despite his lack of experience, the Games would be a perfect stepping stone to the NBA. It would be an opportunity to face premier, experienced talent without the pressure of carrying a franchise.

The center is unlikely to be an offensive powerhouse (he only averaged 14 points a game with Kentucky), but can take command of a game with his assists and controlling the boards.

Usually the Olympics for the US have been All-Star team looking to dominate lesser teams. Knowing they have a superior talent pool, with Davis they can set a precedent of allowing the games to also be a great growing experience for players first getting into the NBA.

Kevin Durant almost made the Olympics in 2007 before taking off in the NBA, now Davis is the closest since to do it at a time when the US is at the thinnest moment roster wise in its history.

Team USA is looking at a desperate situation with many other athletes nursing injuries that may keep them out. It's a perfect opportunity for its to change its mentality with a player like Davis that meets the needs of the tema and will likely bring more motivation and effort than a jaded, worn down set of veterans.

