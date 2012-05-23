Ben Wallace Drives Crazy, Futuristic, Batman-Style Car (Photo)

When you make the amount of money that Ben Wallace made throughout his NBA career, you can afford to buy some really expensive toys. Say, for example, a car that looks like it's straight out of a Batman movie.

SB Nation blogger Evan Dunlap tweeted a photo on Monday of what he says is Wallace's car. The vehicle looks to be some sort of motorcyle-Batmobile hybrid that probably leaves some wondering how you even get into the thing.

How often Wallace cruises around in the futuristic whip is unclear, but one would assume he turns a few heads every time he enters the Stop & Shop parking lot.

Check out the strange — yet awesome — car(?) in the photo below.



Photo via Twitter/@BQRMagic