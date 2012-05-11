Vince Young Reaches Deal With Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have reached a deal to sign free agent quarterback Vince Young, providing them an established backup and a bona fide threat in their wildcat formations.

The Bills announced the deal on Friday, a little over a week after 2006 NFL rookie of the year worked out for the team at its facility.

General manager Buddy Nix said the addition of Young will create more competition at the backup spot behind starter Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Young, who turns 29 later this month, has been biding his time to determine the next step of his career after he completed his one-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles last season. He struggled as Michael Vick‘s backup last season, finishing with four touchdowns and nine interceptions in six games, including three starts.