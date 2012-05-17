Charissa Thompson Rumored to Be Replacing Michelle Beadle on ESPN’s ‘SportsNation’ (Photos)

ESPN’s afternoon lineup is undergoing a bit of a shakeup.

After almost three years, Michelle Beadle will be leaving ESPN’s SportsNation to join NBC. Beadle, who has co-hosted the show since June 2009, is leaving the network in two weeks’ time, according to Deadspin.

So with Beadle out, who will be joining Colin Cowherd as the show’s new co-host? ESPN’s Charissa Thompson could be filling the empty spot, according to Deadspin.

The move makes sense, considering Thompson was a frequent guest co-host on the show, and it probably doesn’t hurt that she looks an awful lot like Beadle.

After an extensive career outside of Bristol, Thompson was hired by ESPN in in June 2011 to co-host Numbers Never Lie with Michael Smith. She might be ready to make the leap to the next show with this move.

