Dwight Evans Remembers His Famous 1975 World Series Catch (Video)

Back in 1975, a World Series title was still 29 years away for the Red Sox faithful. But to hear Dwight Evans talk about the seminal series, he had no idea just how big a moment it would be, nor that it would take him another 11 years to get back to the game's biggest stage.

Watch the video above to hear Evans talk about game six of the 1975 World Series, Pete Rose's take on the game and how he works with minor leaguers to help them improve their anticipation and positioning.