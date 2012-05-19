Jonathan Papelbon Still a Character in Philadelphia, Good for Game of Baseball (Video)

Jonathan Papelbon was quite the character in Boston, and he's quite the character in Philadelphia.

The veteran closer, who goes by the self-proclaimed nickname Cinco Ocho, has continued his crazy ways in his new home, providing fans with plenty of personality. That personality is what truly separates him from the game's other All-Stars.

Papelbon couples his unique personality with outstanding on-field production, though. When you take his body of work as a whole, it's easy to see that Papelbon is good for the game of baseball.

Check out the video above to hear more about the former Boston and current Philadelphia closer.