Red Sox At-Bat Songs, Pitcher Entrance Music Range from Bon Jovi to Pitbull

Jonathan Papelbon has shipped out to Philadelphia, so “Shipping Up to Boston” by the Dropkick Murphys — the closer’s notorious entrance song — is no longer played throughout the Fenway Park PA system. That leaves “Sweet Caroline” as one of Fenway’s sing-a-longs.

But a few months into the 2012 season, some new Fenway favorites have emerged. Below is a complete list of the 2012 Red Sox at-bat songs and pitcher entrance music.

Sarah McKenna (vice president of fan Services and entertainment), John Carter (director of Red Sox Productions) and the Red Sox DJ, TJ Connelly, reserve the right to overrule any song selection from the players. The crew makes sure to listen to every song before it players, and TJ edits out all profanity.

Hitters’ At-Bat Songs

Mike Aviles: “Rocketeer,” Far East Movement

Marlon Byrd: “Work,” Gang Starr; “Get Like Me,” David Banner; “I’m The Sh*t,” Meek Mill

Carl Crawford: “Balling,” Young Jeezy

Jacoby Ellsbury: “Let It Rock,” Kevin Rudolph; “Hustle Hard (Remix),” Ace Hood

Adrian Gonzalez:”Levantate/Get Up,” Pitbull; “Bon, Bon,” Pitbull

Darnell McDonald: “Public Service Announcement,” Jay-Z, “Leanin’,” Stuey Rock

Will Middlebrooks: “Texas Flood,” Stevie Ray Vaughn; “Levels (Skrillex Remix),” Avicii

Daniel Nava: “Dream,” Lecrae

David Ortiz: “King Of Diamonds,” Rick Ross; “Schemin’,” Rick Ross

Dustin Pedroia: “Gettin’ It,” Too $hort

Nick Punto: “Mother,” Danzig

Cody Ross: “Livin’ On A Prayer,” Bon Jovi; “Who Am I? (What’s My Name),” Snoop Dogg

Jarrod Saltalamacchia: “Rock Me Amadeus,” Falco

Kelly Shoppach: “Kick It In The Sticks,” Brantley Gilbert

Ryan Sweeney: “Good Good Night,” Roscoe Dash; “The Motto,” Drake

Kevin Youkilis: “Just A Friend,” Biz Markie; “Till I Collapse,” Eminem

Pitchers’ Entrance Music

Alfredo Aceves: “Iberia Sumergida,” Héroes Del Silencio

Matt Albers: “Sleep Now In The Fire,” Rage Against The Machine

Scott Atchison: “Heartland,” George Strait

Daniel Bard: “Slow Ride,” Foghat

Josh Beckett: “My Kinda Party,” Jason Aldean

Clay Buchholz: “Buckaroo Man,” Dave Stamey

Aaron Cook: “Hit The Floor,” Linkin Park

Felix Doubront: “Contéstame El Teléfono,” Alexis Y Fido

Rich Hill: “First of the Year,” Skrillex

Jon Lester: “I Use What I Got,” Jason Aldean

Franklin Morales: “Fever,” Wisin Y Yandel

Vicente Padilla: “La Despedida (Remix),” Daddy Yankee featuring Tony Dize

My Top Five Favorites

1. Will Middlebrooks: “Texas Flood,” Stevie Ray Vaughan

2. Mike Aviles: “Rocketeer,” Far East Movement

3. Cody Ross: “Who Am I? (What’s My Name),” Snoop Dogg

4. Ryan Sweeney: “The Motto,” Drake

5. David Ortiz: “Schemin’,” Rick Ross

