Red Sox At-Bat Songs, Pitcher Entrance Music Range from Bon Jovi to Pitbull

Jonathan Papelbon has shipped out to Philadelphia, so “Shipping Up to Boston” by the Dropkick Murphys — the closer’s notorious entrance song — is no longer played throughout the Fenway Park PA system. That leaves “Sweet Caroline” as one of Fenway’s sing-a-longs.
But a few months into the 2012 season, some new Fenway favorites have emerged. Below is a complete list of the 2012 Red Sox at-bat songs and pitcher entrance music.
Sarah McKenna (vice president of fan Services and entertainment), John Carter (director of Red Sox Productions) and the Red Sox DJ, TJ Connelly, reserve the right to overrule any song selection from the players. The crew makes sure to listen to every song before it players, and TJ edits out all profanity.
Hitters’ At-Bat Songs
Mike Aviles: “Rocketeer,” Far East Movement
Marlon Byrd: “Work,” Gang Starr; “Get Like Me,” David Banner; “I’m The Sh*t,” Meek Mill
Carl Crawford: “Balling,” Young Jeezy
Jacoby Ellsbury: “Let It Rock,” Kevin Rudolph; “Hustle Hard (Remix),” Ace Hood
Adrian Gonzalez:”Levantate/Get Up,” Pitbull; “Bon, Bon,” Pitbull
Darnell McDonald: “Public Service Announcement,” Jay-Z, “Leanin’,” Stuey Rock
Will Middlebrooks: “Texas Flood,” Stevie Ray Vaughn; “Levels (Skrillex Remix),” Avicii
Daniel Nava: “Dream,” Lecrae
David Ortiz: “King Of Diamonds,” Rick Ross; “Schemin’,” Rick Ross
Dustin Pedroia: “Gettin’ It,” Too $hort
Nick Punto: “Mother,” Danzig
Cody Ross: “Livin’ On A Prayer,” Bon Jovi; “Who Am I? (What’s My Name),” Snoop Dogg
Jarrod Saltalamacchia: “Rock Me Amadeus,” Falco
Kelly Shoppach: “Kick It In The Sticks,” Brantley Gilbert
Ryan Sweeney: “Good Good Night,” Roscoe Dash; “The Motto,” Drake
Kevin Youkilis: “Just A Friend,” Biz Markie; “Till I Collapse,” Eminem
Pitchers’ Entrance Music
Alfredo Aceves: “Iberia Sumergida,” Héroes Del Silencio
Matt Albers: “Sleep Now In The Fire,” Rage Against The Machine
Scott Atchison: “Heartland,” George Strait
Daniel Bard: “Slow Ride,” Foghat
Josh Beckett: “My Kinda Party,” Jason Aldean
Clay Buchholz: “Buckaroo Man,” Dave Stamey
Aaron Cook: “Hit The Floor,” Linkin Park
Felix Doubront: “Contéstame El Teléfono,” Alexis Y Fido
Rich Hill: “First of the Year,” Skrillex
Jon Lester: “I Use What I Got,” Jason Aldean
Franklin Morales: “Fever,” Wisin Y Yandel
Vicente Padilla: “La Despedida (Remix),” Daddy Yankee featuring Tony Dize
My Top Five Favorites
1. Will Middlebrooks: “Texas Flood,” Stevie Ray Vaughan
2. Mike Aviles: “Rocketeer,” Far East Movement
3. Cody Ross: “Who Am I? (What’s My Name),” Snoop Dogg
4. Ryan Sweeney: “The Motto,” Drake
5. David Ortiz: “Schemin’,” Rick Ross
Click here to see videos of Red Sox at-bat songs and pitcher entrance music >>
