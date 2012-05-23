Saer Sene Loves America, Looks to Make Most of Chance With New England Revolution (Video)

Major League Soccer needs more players like Saer Sene. Not only does he fit the profile of an ideal, but realistic, foreign import. He also has delivered the goods for the New England Revolution.

Sene scored both goals for the Revs in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with the Houston Dynamo. He’s made an early impact in his first MLS season, notching six goals and two assists in his first 10 games. His goal tally is good for fourth in the league, and he is seventh in total shots (with 25).

A quick glance at his resume would make one think that it’s possible for Sene to succeed in MLS. But after watching a revealing interview with the club website, one can almost expect that he will succeed here. He’s got a combination of pedigree, the right mentality and a teeming desire to make the most out of this unique opportunity.

The 26-year-old native of France is the son of Merry Diallo, his mom, and Oumar Sene. Oumar played 14 years in Europe, including 197 times for French club Paris Saint-Germain. He also played for Senegal on a number of occasions.

At an early age, Saer chose soccer as his career path. He pursues it with vigour in order to save himself from a “difficult” life, as he left school at an early age. The same self-belief that sustained him as he bounced around the lower-reaches of the game in France and Germany carried him all the way to Bayern Munich, where he played two-plus seasons for the storied club’s reserve team.

The six-foot, three-inch-tall Sene stands out in a crowd. But he has a lot in common with young people around the world. He is interested in the American way of life, and enjoys the easy-going nature of the American people. Playing for the Revolution has given him a chance to sample the food, music and parties that this country offers. It also gives him a chance to showcase the skills he honed in Europe, but never displayed in front of tens of thousands of adoring fans.

Sene says his favorite soccer memory was scoring for Bayern Munich against AC Milan in a 2009 preseason game. He hopes to top that moment wearing the red, white and blue jersey with the Revs. The adaptable Sene has embraced life in the U.S., and his early success shows what can happen when the stars of training, opportunity and desire all align.

Get to know Saer Sene by watching the video below.