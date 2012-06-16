Josh Beckett’s Shoulder Sends Him to 15-Day Disabled List, With Clayton Mortensen to Take Roster Spot

Josh Beckett's right shoulder is sore enough that the Red Sox pitcher will have to spend some time on the disabled list.

Beckett was put on the 15-day DL on Saturday, with reliever Clayton Mortensen due to take his spot on the big league roster, NESN's Jenny Dell reports.

Beckett was first scratched from his scheduled start — Sunday night in Chicago — when manager Bobby Valentine said Beckett was dealing with inflammation in his right shoulder.

Franklin Morales will start in Beckett's place on Sunday.