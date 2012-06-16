Mario Gomez, Alan Dzagoev Among Leading Scorers at Euro 2012

The 2012 UEFA European Championship tournament is halfway through, and it has had tremendous amounts of scoring. After Thursday’s games, three players have notched three goals in the tournament.

German forward Mario Gomez has all of his country’s strikes. While the Germans have won both of their Group B games, they’ll need others to find the scoring touch. Alan Dzagoev, who plays midfield for Russia, has three of Russia’s five tallies, which have placed his team on top of Group A with one win and one draw. Finally, Croatian forward Mario Mandzukic has three of the four goals for his nation, which is tied with Spain atop the Group C standings.

Gomez and Dzagoev have both been substituted during the first two games, while Mandzukic has played the full 90 minutes in his two games.

Gomez entered the tournament as one of the soccer prop betting favorites for the tournament, with a 7-1 chance to outscore the field. Dzagoev and Mandzukic were not among the top five. Fernando Torres was also a top choice. He had two goals in the game against the Republic of Ireland to get him among the tournament’s top scorers.

Others expected to score goals included Robin Van Persie of Holland, who has his nation’s only goal, as well as Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Germany’s Miroslav Klose, both of who have been held scoreless. All three players are on teams in Group B, so at least one of them won’t make it to the knockout round. It’s likely to be van Persie, whose Netherlands side is on the brink of elimination.

No members of the Irish are top scorers. With a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Spain, it’s officially the first team to be eliminated, despite still having a final group game to play.

