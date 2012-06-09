New Jersey Devils Up the Ante in Twitter Feud With Los Angeles Kings by Inviting Charlie Sheen to Smoke at Game 5

Game on, Los Angeles.

The New Jersey Devils aren't going to concede the Stanley Cup without a fight, and that fight is spilling over into the world of Twitter.

Charlie Sheen went to Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night, but he didn't stay the entire time. After stepping out for a quick smoke, Sheen was reportedly denied re-entry to the game and in retaliation swore off attending hockey games ever again.

The Devils are hoping they can change his mind and get some revenge on the Kings in the process.

The team has offered Sheen free tickets to Saturday night's Game 5 on their home ice, sending a tweet to Sheen.

"We'll treat you [with] courtesy & common sense," the Devils promised. "Come to the game tomorrow we have great staff & a smoking balcony."

Great staff and a smoking balcony? Don't sell yourself short, New Jersey. You might have a Stanley Cup-clinching game in the house on Saturday night, too!

Photo of the Night

Second row, Charlie? Pretty tempting…

Photo via Twitter/@NHLDevils

Quote of the Night

"I'm afraid history is going to have to wait for another day."

–J. Paul Reddam, I'll Have Another's owner, announcing that the horse will not race in the Belmont Stakes and horse racing will go without a Triple Crown winner for the 34th straight year

Tweet of the Night

Why yes, it appears that they do.

Hey guys, do the Devils have a twitter?! — LA Kings (@LAKings) May 31, 2012

Video of the Night

Walk-off squeeze play? Don't mind if we do.