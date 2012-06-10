Thunder Sit Back While Celtics, Heat Play For a Matchup in Oklahoma City



The Oklahoma City Thunder have already punched their ticket to the NBA Finals. Now they just get to sit back and watch the outcome of tonight's Game 7 between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat in South Beach.

The Celtics are probably the overall fan favorite, if only because they were the underdog coming into the series, but do you think the Thunder have a rooting interest? For OKC, it's a question of having the easiest route to a championship weighed against beating the best team to get there. Conventional wisdom might say an older Celtics team might be the more favorable matchup, but then again, if they beat the Heat, aren't they the better team?

Since graduating from Seton Hall University, Will O'Toole has been doing cartoons for over 30 years for a number of papers (USA Today), magazines (College and Pro Football Weekly) and websites (CBSSportsline.com). He is believed to be the only national cartoonist to have voted for the Heisman Trophy and the Wooden and Naismith Awards.