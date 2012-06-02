Supposed Zombie Apocalypse Pales in Comparison to Toronto’s Fan Invaders (Video)

The zombies are coming! OK, maybe not, but it was enough of an issue that the Center for Disease Control actually responded to the idea by reassuring everyone that zombies aren't real.

The real issue that the CDC might want to consider next is the rash of fans invading the field at the Rogers Centre. Is the urge to only live once contagious? Could it infect the Red Sox and risk crossing the border back into the United States?

These are the urgent questions that NESN Nation's Dan Duquette is looking for answers to. Check out more in the above video.

Thumbnail photo via Facebook/The Walking Dead