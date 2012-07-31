Aly Raisman’s Parents Raising the Bar for All Future Sports Celebrations (Video)

Being an Olympic athlete is hard — imagine how hard it is to be an athlete's parent?

America was introduced to the parents of U.S. gymnast Aly Raisman on Sunday night, and their wild reactions to their daughter's routine won over the hearts of millions across the land. It also had the side effect, according to NESN Nation's Dan Duquette, of imploring athletes everywhere to now step up their reaction game.

See more in the video above.

Also, click here to see how Raisman and her American teammates did in the all-around team finals. Raisman also filled us in on how she was feeling before heading to the London Olympics, and her parents talked about what it was like to have an Olympian for a daughter.

