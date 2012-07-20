Bobby Valentine Hopes Nobody Pulls a Kendrys Morales in Future Walk-Off Celebrations (Video)

Cody Ross‘s three-run walk-off home run into the Monster Seats on Thursday night sent Fenway Park into a frenzy and his teammates into a wild mob at the plate.

Greeting the hitter of a walk-off home run at the plate and subsequently jumping around like excited little kids is a time-honored tradition in baseball. But ever since Kendrys Morales‘ freak leg fracture suffered while celebrating a walk-off grand slam, teams have been under pressure to avoid such unusual injuries.

NESN’s Tom Caron chatted with manager Bobby Valentine before Friday’s game against the Blue Jays, and Valentine expressed some concerns over the possibility of such an injury affecting his team.

