Joey Chestnut Makes America Proud In Capturing Annual Hot Dog Eating Contest

You can practically hear the chants of “USA! USA!”

On Wednesday’s July Fourth holiday, Joey Chestnut captured his sixth consecutive Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island, New York. The 28-year-old Vallejo, California native inhaled 68 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, capturing $10,000 in the process.

Chestnut has solidified his status as the Tiger Woods of competitive eating — becoming a near-household name — and, perhaps a national icon. Really, is there anything more American than hot dogs and overeating?

Tens of thousands of spectators showed up to see Chestnut outpace his closest rival, Tim Janus, by 16 dogs, and tie the world record, as well. Apparently Chestnut was aiming for an even 70, but he’ll surely take the win and the thousand dollars per every minute of work.

“I had a really bad minute four and five, but I almost caught up at the end. I’m a little bummed out that I didn’t get to 70,” Chestnut said.

For the record, Chestnut’s most famous rival in the sport of competitive eating, Takeru Kobayashi, did not compete in the event this year. However, New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg did grace the contest with his presence, taking the opportunity to drop some bad puns in rapd fire — you can watch the video of his speech below.

Photo of the Night

Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Vinnie Pestano apparently attended the Bobby Valentine School of Fashion.

Quote of the Night

“It’s easy to kick the guy in the balls when he’s down, but you look at the map, at the picture of the game, that kid gave up only two runs and one hit. People [treat] him like he’s a villain. How about all the guys that pitched from the first inning to the ninth before that kid got there. I’m not protecting the guy, but it’s unfair.”

— Ozzie Guillen protecting the Miami Marlins closer, Heath Bell

Tweet of the Night

This doesn’t seem all that surprising.



Since 2007, Joey Chestnut has had more hot dogs (377) than the #Pirates have wins (370) — Jeremy Lundblad (@JLundbladESPN) July 4, 2012

Video of the Night

If you consider competitive eating a sport, then this seals it. Politicians really need to stop commenting on sports.

Photo via Twitter/@guidoolimpio