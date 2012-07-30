Olympics Schedule for Monday Features Ryan Lochte and Missy Franklin in Pool, Diana Taurasi and Team USA on Court

Day Three of the Olympics produced results both shocking and expected, notably for Team USA.

The men's basketball team shook off a slow start to blow by France, 98-71, on the strength of 22 points from Kevin Durant. On the mat, meanwhile, the so-called "Fab Five" will be sending two gymnasts to the all-around finals — just not the two that were widely expected to clash next Thursday. Gabby Douglas cruised on through qualifying, but 2011 all-around world champ Jordyn Wieber finished well behind Douglas and Needham, Mass. native Aly Raisman. As each team is limited to only two representatives in the all-around final, Wieber did not qualify.

China and the United States both have an Olympics-best 12 medals but because China has six gold, they are atop the list and the U.S. is second. Italy is in third place with eight medals.

What surprises will Day Four have in store? Here are some of the highlights for Monday's competition, with all times listed in Eastern Standard Time.

6:30 a.m., NBColympics.com (Live stream) — Men's Individual Archery, Round of 64

For all you early risers, make sure to check out South Korea's Im Dong Hyun. Legally blind yet ranked second in the world, Im broke his own world record in the opening round last Friday and looks to add another chapter to his incredible story by advancing through the competition.

11:30 a.m., NBColympics.com (Live stream — will be shown on NBC in primetime) — Men's Gymnastics Team Final

While not as marquee of an event as the women's team final, this is still worth a watch as the American men — who qualified in first place on Saturday, well clear of second- and third-place Russia and Great Britain — try to bring home their first gold in the event since 1984.

1:40 p.m., MSNBC — Women's Water Polo, USA vs. Hungary

Water polo may be the toughest sport you've neither attempted or watched. Check out the insane degree of difficulty when the Americans take on the Hungarians, also streaming online at NBColympics.com.

2:40 p.m., NBColympics.com (Live stream — will be shown on NBC in primetime) — Swimming Finals, including the Men's 200-Meter Freestyle and Women's 100-Meter Backstroke

Ryan Lochte can't rest on the laurels of his victory in Saturday's 400-Meter Individual Medley too much, as he'll swim his third event in as many days. Meanwhile, emerging 17-year-old superstar Missy Franklin will swim in her second final after Saturday's 4×100-Meter Freestyle, which is part of her daunting seven-event schedule.

5:15 p.m., NBC Sports Network — Women's Basketball, USA vs. Angola

Olympic veterans Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird lead a team looking for its fifth consecutive gold medal and seventh overall. The U.S. beat Croatia, 81-56, in the opener on Saturday.

6 p.m., NBColympics.com (Live stream) — Women's Beach Volleyball

After a 2-0 win to open their two-time gold medal defense, Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh Jennings will look to keep their unbeaten streak alive against Kristyna Kolocova and Marketa Slucova of the Czech Republic.

Check out the full schedule of events here.

Photo via Twitter/@ARIZONA12NEWS