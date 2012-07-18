Report: Lakers Still Pushing to Acquire Dwight Howard

The Lakers' pursuit of Dwight Howard isn't an entirely new concept, but Los Angeles is making a renewed push to acquire the six-time All-Star, according to ESPN.com.

There was reportedly no face-to-face meeting between Lakers general manager Mitch Kupchak and Magic general manager Rob Hennigan on Tuesday, but L.A. remains committed to pursuing Howard even without assurances he'd sign a long-term extension.

ESPN's Chris Broussard has reported that nothing is imminent between the two teams, but a source familiar with the Lakers' interest in Howard reportedly told ESPN.com that there is an "ongoing" dialogue between the two teams, even though a trade would be "very tough to pull off." There is reportedly also a possibility that any of the teams involved — including Cleveland and Houston, who've been seen as potential third-team facilitators — could walk away from talks at some point this week.

Another issue is that the Magic may not want to pull the trigger on a deal that would land them Bynum without an assurance that he'd sign a long-term extension with the team.

In other words, there's a lot that still needs to be ironed out before we can see Howard teaming up with Kobe Bryant and Steve Nash, but the possibility remains there.

Photo via Flickr/Keith Allison