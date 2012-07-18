Vote: Do You Think the NHL’s Regular Season Will Start On Time?

It may only be July, but it's a very important month for the National Hockey League.

NHLPA executive director Donald Fehr and NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly are among those meeting Wednesday to resume labor talks.

The two sides met last Friday to discuss a new collective bargaining agreement before the current one expires on Sept. 15.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman told The Associated Press after Friday's talks that "We've got a lot of work to do in a relatively short period of time."

Fehr, meanwhile, told The AP that he didn't know what kind of short timeframe Bettman was talking about.

"The optimum would be to get a deal done as soon as you could," Fehr said.

The season is slated to start on Oct. 11 — do you think the season will start on time? Vote below.

Do you think the NHL's regular season will start on time?