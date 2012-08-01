Chinese, South Korean Badminton Players Intentionally Serve Into Net to Throw Match (Video)

If you, like the rest of the watching world, are thoroughly disheartened by the badminton scandal that is ripping through the Olympic Games, you’ve probably been dying for a video of the original crime.

(If you have no clue what we’re talking about, don’t worry — you’re normal.)

Eight players were disqualified from the badminton competition at the 2012 London Olympics because they intentionally tried to lose games in pool play so they could have a better chance in the knockout rounds and win medals. The seeding in the knockout rounds is determined by the pool play results, and several teams knew going into their final games that a loss could keep them away from a strong opponent in the knockout rounds.

The situation is this year’s latest black eye for the International Olympic Committee, which has dealt with scandals in many years — although none most likely spawned by a bad setup for how to contend for the medal stand.

How does one toss a badminton match? The evidence awaits below.

